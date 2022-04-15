Man injured after being attacked near Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road

Police are investigating after a man was attacked on the night of April 14 in the Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road area.

Police in 55 Division are investigating after a man was attacked last night.

The incident took place in the Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road area at approximately 7:44 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.

According to a tweet by Toronto police, a “group of young people” attacked the man and one of the attackers brandished a knife. It is not believed that the victim was stabbed in the incident.

Police said the man suffered “some injuries” but they were not considered to be life threatening.

This is no further information available from police at this time regarding the man’s injuries, what may have led to the attack, or descriptions of the suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com