Man injured after being attacked near Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road

Police in 55 Division are investigating after a man was attacked last night.
The incident took place in the Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road area at approximately 7:44 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.
According to a tweet by Toronto police, a “group of young people” attacked the man and one of the attackers brandished a knife. It is not believed that the victim was stabbed in the incident.
Police said the man suffered “some injuries” but they were not considered to be life threatening.
This is no further information available from police at this time regarding the man’s injuries, what may have led to the attack, or descriptions of the suspects involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!