Digital Beaches Easter Egg Hunt set for this Friday

The Easter Bunny is seen with children during the 2019 Easter Egg Hunt in the Beach. This Friday, April 15, the Digital Beaches Easter Egg Hunt is slated to take place. Photo: Beach Metro Community News.

As part of this year’s Easter events in the Beach, there will be a digital Easter egg hunt set for Friday, April 15.

It takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and those participating are invited to decipher clues as to where Easter baskets are located at 12 different locations in the Beach. Completing these tasks, which include geo-fencing and scanning QR codes at locations, will unlock an online message leading participants to the Easter Bunny’s location on April 15.

For more information on how the Digital Beaches Easter Egg Hunt will work, please go to https://www.beacheseasterparade.ca/digital-easter-egg-hunt

On Sunday, April 17, the Beaches Lions Easter Parade takes place along Queen Street East in the Beach starting at 2 p.m.

The route of the parade is along Queen Street East, starting at Munro Park Avenue in the east and making its way westbound to Woodbine Avenue. It will take approximately two hours for it to pass any one point.

The parade did not take place in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so there is great excitement to have it return this year. It is the largest Easter Parade in North America and has been taking place since 1967.

For more information on the Toronto Beaches Lions Easter Parade on Sunday, April 17, please go to https://www.beacheseasterparade.ca/parade-info