Deja Views: The building of the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant in 1933

Photo above (from City of Toronto Archives) shows work on the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant on Queen Street East in 1933. Inset photo shows the area as it now looks.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This archival photograph (above) depicts the laying down of 42-inch concrete drain pipes in the reservoir of the still to be completed R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant on Queen Street East.

The year is 1933, just a year into its construction.

Another eight years would pass before the plant would become fully operational.

Amazingly, this facility still provides 30 per cent of Toronto’s water supply.

