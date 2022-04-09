Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute set to host its XHIBIT22 art show at the Papermill Gallery

The visual art department at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute (C.T.I.) will present its XHIBITART22 show from April 13 to 24 at the Papermill Gallery in Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery Rd. Photos above and in the story show of the works that will be on display at this year's show.

Students in the visual art department at Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute (C.T.I.) will present their XHIBITART22 show from April 13 to 24.

The art exhibition will take place at the Papermill Gallery in Todmorden Mills, 67 Pottery Rd., and will feature the works of senior students, staff and alumni.

“We have been exhibiting senior student art work at Todmorden Mills since 2008,” said visual arts teacher Carol Jokinen.

“Sadly, we were not able to have our year-end show in 2020 or 2021 (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), and so we are all very excited to once again be able to showcase all the impressive work created by Danforth students.”

The Opening Reception for XHIBITART22 will take place on Wednesday, April 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Papermill Gallery. The reception will be catered by Danforth hospitality students, but it will be takeaway containers of food for this year’s event.

The Papermill Gallery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday.

For more on XHIBITART22, contact Danforth’s visual arts department at 416-393-0620.