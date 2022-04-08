Final weekend for Winter Stations on Woodbine Beach as exhibit’s last day will be April 10

THE HIVE was designed by Katie Dogantzis and Will Cuthbert who are both Beach area residents. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

This weekend will be the final chance for residents to see the 2022 Winter Stations art installations on Woodbine Beach.

The six installations will remain on display until Sunday, April 10.

The installations on display along Woodbine Beach this year are:

ENTER-FACE (from Turkey); Wildlife-guard Chair (from Canada and France); THE HIVE (from Canada); S’winter Station (Ryerson University); Introspection (University of Toronto); and One Canada (University of Guelph). For more on each installation please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2022/02/19/winter-stations-art-installations-on-woodbine-beach-set-to-officially-launch-on-family-day/

The 2022 installations were officially unveiled on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 21.

Winter Stations began in 2015 as a way to highlight the beauty of the Eastern Beaches and make them a destination point for outdoor art installations during the winter. The artworks are set up at the lifeguard stations along Woodbine Beach, and each year an international competition receives entries connected to that year’s Winter Stations’ theme.

The theme for this year was Resilience.

Winter Stations was first launched by RAW Design, Ferris + Associates and Curio in 2015. Over the years it has become immensely popular with both local residents and visitors to the Beach. Sponsors for Winter Stations 2022 are The Beach BIA, Minto Communities, Sali Tabacchi Branding and Design, Meevo Digital, RioCan, Demirov, Bara Group, Urban Capital and Waterfront Shores Partners, consisting of Cityzen Group, Tercot Communities, Greybrook Realty and the City of Hamilton.

For more information on Winter Stations, please go to https://winterstations.com/