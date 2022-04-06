Bake sale through Mennonite church in Beach supports organization helping people escape human trafficking

The Toronto United Mennonite Church and the Mennonite New Life Centre of Toronto (MNLCT), which are located on Queen Street East in the Beach, are holding an online bake sale to raise funds for Aurora House which helps people who have been trafficked and exploited.

By JESSE GAULT

Aurora House is holding a Spring Treats Bake Sale to raise funds for the organization that works to provide people with an escape route from situations of human trafficking and exploitation.

In particular, the organization helps exploited pregnant women and exploited women with children.

While the location of the house is not revealed for safety reasons, the organization is linked to the Toronto United Mennonite Church and the Mennonite New Life Centre of Toronto (MNLCT) which are located on Queen Street East in the Beach.

The organization’s mission statement is “To provide community-based housing and support services with the aim of empowering people who have been trafficked and exploited in Canada to thrive in society.”

Aurora House provides housing and flexible services based on the individual needs of the survivors, and offers support for trafficking victims in a transition to independent living.

The fundraising bake sale will feature food creations available for sale online.

One of several bakers for the sale is Ginny Lepp, a former contestant on the Food Network Canada show Great Chocolate Showdown.

Options for purchase of baked goods are mostly $30 and one package is $50. Delivery fee for ordered items in Toronto is $5.

Baked goods available include cupcakes, brownies, cinnamon rolls, scones, cheesecake, and also gluten-free items.

To order, please go to www.aurorahouse.ca and follow the prompts.

The deadline for orders is Friday April 15, at 10 a.m.

For those who do not choose the delivery option, ordered goods can be picked up from the Toronto United Mennonite Church at 1774 Queen St. E. on Saturday April 16, from noon to 4 p.m.