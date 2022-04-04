Police in 55 Division seek suspect in pair of break-ins late last year

Police are looking for Christopher Franco (shown in inset photo), 38, of Toronto, on two charges of breaking and entering.

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with two alleged break and enter investigations in East Toronto.

According to police, a man allegedly broke into a unit of a building in the Main Street and Gerrard Street East area on the morning of Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Police alleged he was found sleeping by building staff and then fled the area, leaving behind a number of used syringes.

Later the same morning, at 10:30 a.m., police responded to a call for a break-in at a home in the Danforth and Roseheath avenues area. Police allege a man stole more than $10,000 worth of valuables and left a number of used syringes in the residence.

He is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, weighing 161 pounds, with short brown hair, a brown beard and moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com