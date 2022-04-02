Beach artist Erica Mills hosts show at Afterglow Studio in the Beach on evening of Saturday, April 2

Beach artist Erica Mills' show runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Afterglow Studio on Queen Street East. Along the paintings by Mills, there will be a musical performance by Marie McBride and refreshments at the show.

Beach artist Erica Mills hosts her first show this evening (Saturday, April 2) at the Afterglow Yoga Studio on Queen Street East.

The show runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Along with some 50 works of art by Mills, there will also be a performance by musician Marie McBride, and refreshments at the show.

The Afterglow Studio is located at 2034 Queen St. E. in the Beach.

Mills has been artist all her life, but said she had mostly worked at illustrating greeting cards and other works before deciding she needed to be painting larger works. That began during the COVID-19 pandemic when it became harder to go out and see the businesses who were selling her greeting cards.

At home in the Beach with her family during the pandemic, Mills started painting bigger and more colourful works as a way to spread some happiness and brightness.

“I wanted to share some brightness during the pandemic,” she said.

Mills started posting the paintings on her website and in December of 2021 sold her first painting.

“I was shocked and then so excited that I could sell a painting,” she said of that day in December.

“I’ve been an artist forever but it felt different selling a painting rather than greeting cards, and now I’ve just been painting with such inspiration and gusto.”

Since December, more than 50 of her works have sold. Mills said many of the people buying them appreciate the vibrancy and positive feelings in her paintings.

“They are abstract acrylic works from the heart. It is wonderful that they have been so well received,” said Mills. “They are very vibrant and whimsical; bright and happy paintings.”

The owners of Afterglow are friends of Mills and they encouraged her to host her first art show at their studio.

“I jumped on the offer and I’m so excited to be hosting my first show,” said Mills.

To view more of Mills’ works, please go to her website at https://www.freshairecreatives.com/ or her Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/freshairecreatives/?hl=en