Public’s help sought locating missing woman, 44, last seen in Pape and Danforth area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s locating a missing 44-year-old woman last seen in East Toronto.
Julie Livingstone, 44, was last seen on Tuesday, March 29, at 4 a.m., in the area of Pape and Harcourt avenues, just south of Danforth Avenue.
She is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a medium build, black shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a blue hoodie and grey sweatpants, was barefoot, and was carrying a black backpack.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477) or online at https://www.222tips.com
