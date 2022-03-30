Police in 55 Division warn of increasing number of vehicle thefts

Police in 55 Division are warning residents of an increasing number of vehicle thefts taking place. Vehicle makes most often targeted by thieves are Toyota, Jeep, Lexus, Land Rover and Range Rover, police said.

Police in 55 Division are making the public aware of an increase in stolen vehicle occurrences in Toronto.

In a news release issued on the afternoon of March 30, police said there are multiple methods by which thieves select vehicles to be stolen:

– Checking online mapping programs street view to determine where vehicles may be located;

– Making note of vehicle locations as they drive through city streets specifically looking for specific vehicles makes, mainly manufactured by Toyota, Lexus, Jeep, Land Rover and Range Rover;

– The VIN number of the vehicle is recorded, to clone the key code. At a later date, the vehicle is stolen

Police are offering the following frime prevention tips to prevent the theft of vehicles:

– Cover the VIN number on your dash with a piece of tape;

– Purchase and use an OBD2 lock, which makes it difficult to obtain access to your vehicle computer;

– Park another vehicle behind your Toyota, Lexus, Jeep, Land Rover or Range Rover in the driveway;

– If you park on the street, use a security lock on your steering wheel;

– If you observe anything suspicious such as people looking at VIN numbers, note their description, vehicle they are in, licence plate number and contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on suspected car thieves is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com