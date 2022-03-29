Male suspect sought in connection with sexual assault of 16-year-old girl near Queen Street East and Ashdale Avenue

Toronto police are looking for a male suspect after a 16-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted early on the morning of Sunday, March 27, near Queen Street East and Ashdale Avenue.

According to police, the sexual assault took place at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 27.

The male suspect is described as age 35 to 40, five-feet, nine-inches tall, with brown skin, and dark eyes. Police said he spoke with a south Asian accent. He was wearing a dark motorcycle helmet, possibly a grey jacket, dark shoes, and possible dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com