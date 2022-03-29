Male suspect sought in connection with sexual assault of 16-year-old girl near Queen Street East and Ashdale Avenue

Toronto police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted in the area of Queen Street East and Ashdale Avenue last Sunday morning.
According to police, the sexual assault took place at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 27.
The male suspect is described as age 35 to 40, five-feet, nine-inches tall, with brown skin, and dark eyes. Police said he spoke with a south Asian accent. He was wearing a dark motorcycle helmet, possibly a grey jacket, dark shoes, and possible dark blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
