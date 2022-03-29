Beaches-East York Green Party candidate Abhijeet Manay set to celebrate opening of provincial election campaign office

Green Party Beaches-East York candidate Abhijeet Manay will celebrate the opening of his provincial election campaign office on Wednesday, March 30.

Manay is also the Deputy Leader of the Green Party of Ontario.

He will be joined by friends and supporters at the opening on Wednesday March 30, starting at 5 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m. The campaign office is located at 1821 Queen St. E., Unit 5.

“I want to thank all of our members and supporters for the incredible confidence they’ve placed in me and this campaign. It would have been impossible to get to this point without everything that they have contributed. Already we’ve spoken to over 10,000 people in the Beaches, and those conversations underline for me why this election will be so critical,” said Manay in a press release announcing the opening of the campaign office.

An RSVP is required to attend the opening, and remarks and media availability are scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.

The Ontario election is set to take place on June 2, and the writ will be issued on May 4. For more information about the opening and to RSVP, please go to https://www.abhijeetmanay.com/events