Homicide investigators looking into incident near Eastern Avenue and Leslie Street

The Toronto police Homicide Squad has taken over investigation of an incident in the Eastern Avenue and Leslie Street area.

Police said on Twitter on the afternoon of Monday, March 28, that Eastern Avenue between Leslie and Larchmount Avenue was closed for an investigation.

Details of the investigation have not been made available at this time.

However, the tweet by police said “homicide has taken carriage of the investigation.”