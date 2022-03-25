Silver Ladle Award up for grabs at Community Centre 55’s Soup Tasting Competition

Community Centre 55 will host its Soup Tasting Competition on Thursday, March 31.
Local residents are invited to register to take part in two soup tasting sessions that day in order to determine which local eatery makes the best soup and wins the prestigious Silver Ladle Award.
Sittings for the soup tasting sessions are 5 to 5:45 p.m.; and 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Cost is $5 per person with proceeds to Community Centre 55 programs.
For info and to register to attend one of the tasting sessions, please contact Jade at jade@centre55.com or call 416-691-1113, ext. 224.
