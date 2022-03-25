Silver Ladle Award up for grabs at Community Centre 55’s Soup Tasting Competition

Appu from AMS Pizza and Wings on Main Street holds the Silver Ladle Award he won at the 2020 Soup Tasting Competition hosted by Community Centre 55. This year's Soup Tasting Competition will take place on Thursday, March 31.

Community Centre 55 will host its Soup Tasting Competition on Thursday, March 31.

Local residents are invited to register to take part in two soup tasting sessions that day in order to determine which local eatery makes the best soup and wins the prestigious Silver Ladle Award.

Sittings for the soup tasting sessions are 5 to 5:45 p.m.; and 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Cost is $5 per person with proceeds to Community Centre 55 programs.

For info and to register to attend one of the tasting sessions, please contact Jade at jade@centre55.com or call 416-691-1113, ext. 224.