Police seek man after hammer allegedly stolen from Queen Street East streetcar possibly used to break store window

Toronto police have released security camera images of a man wanted in connection with a number of recent incidents in East Toronto.

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly stole an emergency hammer from a TTC streetcar and then may have used it to break the front window an East Toronto store.

According to police, on Friday Feb. 25, a man pulled out the emergency hammer off a streetcar near Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue. He then left the streetcar with that hammer, police alleged

On Saturday, March 12, police received reports of a man allegedly trespassing on a residential property in the Broadview and Browning avenues at 2:40 a.m.

Finally, police alleged a man used what was possibly the hammer stolen from the streetcar to break a window at the front of a store, near Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue, and then steal items from behind the window. That incident took place at 1:29 a.m. Monday March 21.

Police have released a number of security camera images of a man they are seeking in connection with these incidents.

He is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, with a medium build. He may have worn a mask, a blue baseball hat, a dark leather jacket with a blues logo on its back, a grey shirt that hangs low, a dark pair of pants and a dark pair of shoes. He also has been in possession of the little metallic hammer from the streetcar, that has the red handle.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com