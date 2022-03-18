Rally in support of Ukraine set for Sunday at Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Church on Broadview Avenue

Members of the Danforth Multifaith Commons community will rally against the invasion of Ukraine at an event set for Broadview Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, March 20.
Those taking part will show their support for the people of Ukraine, and members of the Canadian diaspora, in the wake of the Russian invasion which began last month.
The rally takes place at the Holy Eucharist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 515 Broadview Ave. at the corner of Bain Avenue, starting at 12:45 p.m.
Members of the Danforth Jewish Circle, East United Church, the Neighbourhood Unitarian Universalist Congregation and the East Toronto Muslim community will join with Father Walter of the Holy Eucharist church in prayers for Ukraine.
Information on how to help Ukraine in these tragic times will also be available at the event.
Those attending are asked to bring a Ukrainian flag if they have one or wear a yellow or blue item of clothing.
