Historic Walking Tour on Saturday, March 19, to look at area of former Glen Stewart Golf Course

This photo shows the Glen Stewart Golf Course in 1921. The view is of the duck pond looking north east, the pro shop and clubhouse are just visible on the left, half-way up the hill. The row of pine trees at top of photo is where Kingston Road is. (Our thanks to Joanne Doucette's Toronto's Lost Golf Courses.) Photo: City of Toronto Archives.

A pair of Historic Walking Tours in East Toronto are being planned for this month and next.

Hosted by Beach historian Gene Domagala, the walks are set for Saturday, March 19, and Saturday, April 23.

The March 19 tour will look at the area of the former Glen Stewart Golf Course south of Kingston Road. The course was located in an area north of Williamson Road between Lee Avenue and Southwood Drive. It closed in the mid 1920s as houses were built in the area.

The free tour begins at 1 p.m. Those wishing to take part are asked to meet at the corner of Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road.

The April 23 walk will be concentrated on the Main Street and Gerrard Street East area. This walk also starts at 1 p.m. Participants should meet at the northeast corner of Main and Gerrard.