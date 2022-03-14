Police investigating hate-motivated incident in Taylor Creek Trail system after anti-Semitic graffiti found

Toronto police have begun an investigation into a hate-motivated mischief incident in the Taylor Creek Trail system that took place over the weekend.
On Sunday, March 13, police were called to the trail system between Taylor Drive and Alder Road for a report of anti-Semitic graffiti discovered in the area.
After consultation with the Toronto Police Service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
Police issued a news release on the morning of Monday, March 14, making the community aware of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
In Monday’s news release, police said that when suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation will be led by a Divisional investigator. The Hate Crime Unit will be made aware and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed.
“If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the officer-in-charge will consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence. Willful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent. Members of the Hate Crime Unit will provide assistance and support to the divisional investigators in seeking the Attorney General’s consent to lay these charges, if applicable. These charges are often laid at a later time,” said the news release.
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!