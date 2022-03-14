Police investigating hate-motivated incident in Taylor Creek Trail system after anti-Semitic graffiti found

On Sunday, March 13, police were called to the trail system between Taylor Drive and Alder Road for a report of anti-Semitic graffiti discovered in the area.

Toronto police have begun an investigation into a hate-motivated mischief incident in the Taylor Creek Trail system that took place over the weekend.

After consultation with the Toronto Police Service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Police issued a news release on the morning of Monday, March 14, making the community aware of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

In Monday’s news release, police said that when suspected hate-motivated offences are reported to police, the investigation will be led by a Divisional investigator. The Hate Crime Unit will be made aware and specialized officers from that unit will support the investigation as needed.

“If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the officer-in-charge will consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence. Willful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General’s consent. Members of the Hate Crime Unit will provide assistance and support to the divisional investigators in seeking the Attorney General’s consent to lay these charges, if applicable. These charges are often laid at a later time,” said the news release.