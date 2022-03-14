Man charged in connection with investigation into alleged jewelry store robbery near Coxwell and Gerrard

Toronto police said two men have been arrested as a result of an investigation linked to the alleged robbery of an East Toronto jewelry store in late February.

The Toronto police Hold Up Squad announced the arrests in a news release on the afternoon of Monday, March 14.

According to police, a masked man entered a jewelry store in the area on Feb. 24, pulled out a handgun and ordered the employee to the ground. Police allege the man then opened the door to store and let two other men in.

The men allegedly took a substantial amount of jewelry and placed it into bags they had brought with them, police said. The men then fled the area.

The Hold Up Squad began an investigation and was able to identify one of the men. On Thursday, March 3, the man was located travelling in a vehicle which was stopped by police and the man was arrested.

At the time of the arrest, police allege they seized a loaded handgun from the man and discovered a quantity of cocaine in the car.

On March 3, Jahsyah Thomas, 19, of Brampton, was arrested and is facing 11 charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

Also on March 3, Richard Longrin, 25, of Vaughan, was arrested and is facing five charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said they are still looking for two men in connection with the jewelry store robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hold Up Squad at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com