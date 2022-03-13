Deja Views: Celebrating Beach Metro’s 50th anniversary and looking back at the changes in Beach house prices

Thanks to Raymond Montana for his submission (image above) of the house he once owned on Herbert Avenue in the Beach. He purchased this home in 1974, just two years after Ward 9 Community News (now Beach Metro Community News) began publishing. Inset photo shows what the house now looks like.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Congratulations Beach Metro Community News on your 50th anniversary, to the friendly staff, the board members and all of our readers.

That is an incredible milestone to achieve, especially for print media in today’s era.

I remember, it’s been more than 20 years now, strolling into the BMN office on Gerrard Street East and meeting with then editor Carole Stimmell. I pitched this idea of a repeat photography column. Thank you Carole for giving me that chance.

I thought to call the piece “Then and again” But, then and again, I am not an editor and Carole coined it “DejaViews”. A wise choice!

I recall in the first couple years always scrambling to find new material.

There was a limited number of archival photographs in the Beaches Library, so I asked our readership for help. And our readers came through better than I had ever hoped for.

I have met so many wonderful people through this column and we all shared the same sentiment. We know we cannot begrudgingly hold on to the past, we simply celebrate what once was. What’s wrong with a fond memory, my father once said.

After all these years I am so grateful to be able to continue sharing our history through photo images.

I would also like to give a special shout out to Gene Domagala. Gene has consulted with me many times over the years for historical facts and background info. Thanks Gene!

Again , congrats Beach Metro Community News on 50 years — the best community paper in all the land!

In this edition of Deja Views, I would like to thank Raymond Montana for his submission (image at top of page) of the house he once owned on Herbert Avenue in the Beach.

He purchased this home in 1974, just two years after Ward 9 Community News (now Beach Metro Community News) began publishing.

The top image was a real estate file card, not as sophisticated as things are now but very on point.

Can you believe the price? It was $40,000 ($2,000 under asking). Who hears “under asking”anymore? That price works out to be around $226,000 in today’s money. This shows how valuable Beach houses have become as Raymond mentioned that his old homestead recently sold for $1.3 million!

Do you have an old photo of the Beach area that you’d like to share? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com