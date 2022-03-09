Police seek suspect after two electric bikes valued at approximately $25,000 stolen from garage of home

Toronto police are reaching out to the public to help identify a suspect in the alleged theft of two electric bikes in the East Toronto area earlier this month.
Police began their investigation into the alleged thefts on March 3 after a man forced his way into the garage of a home in the Danforth Avenue and Dewhurst Boulevard (between Pape and Donlands avenues) area.
According to police, two electric bicycles with a total value of $25,000 were stolen.
Police have released a photo of one of the bikes and security camera footage of a suspect.
The suspect is believed to be male, about five-foot-seven to five-foot-eight inches tall, with a medium build, police said.
The suspect was wearing a dark: winter jacket, and baseball hat, The right sleeve of the jacket has a logo.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
