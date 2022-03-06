Man, 69, charged with sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents at Main and Warden subway stations

Toronto police have charged a 69-year-old man in connection with two alleged sexual assaults at East Toronto subway stations last month.

According to police, a man entered the Main and Warden subway stations between Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 27. He allegedly assaulted two different victims on two different days, police said.

On Feb. 27, police arrested Mosleh Ibrahim, 69, of Toronto and charged him with two counts of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Divsion at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com