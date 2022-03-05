Police seek man who allegedly spit at woman in “unprovoked attack’ while on subway train between Broadview and Spadina stations

Police are looking to identify this man in connection with an investigation into an alleged spitting incident on a subway train between Broadview and Spadina stations on Feb. 25.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly spit on a woman while riding a subway train between Broadview and Spadina stations.

The alleged incident took place on a train heading westbound from Broadview station on Friday, Feb. 25. Police did not say what time the alleged incident took place. The man fled from Spadina station in an unknown direction.

Police said the man allegedly spit on the woman twice in what was “an unprovoked attack.”

The incident is being investigated as an assault, police said in a news release on March 4.

Security camera images of the man being sought have been released by police. He is described as 25 to 35 years old, five-feet, eight-inches tall, with a medium build and unshaven. He

was wearing a grey toque, blue jacket, dark-coloured blue jeans, sunglasses, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com