Ride for Mind, 24-hour stationary cycling marathon to raise funds for Michael Garron Hospital, begins tonight

Ride for Mind, taking place virtually and in-person on the History music and entertainment venue on Queen Street East in the Beach, goes from 6 p.m. today (March 4) until 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

Ride for Mind, the 24-hour cycling marathon to raise funds for Michael Garron Hospital, begins this evening in the Beach.

This is the third year for the fundraiser which began in 2020 as CRUSH COVID. It features cyclists, as individuals or teams, riding stationary bikes for a total of 24 hours in support of and to raise awareness for the hospital’s mental health services in East Toronto.

In the first two years, participants took part from their homes and livestreamed in to create a virtual event. This year, with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, a number of riders will be doing the 24-hour ride at the new History music and entertainment venue on Queen Street East in the Beach.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford, a founding member of the Toronto Hustle cycling group, has been very involved in partnering with the hospital and Toronto Hustle to bring the CRUSH COVID and Ride for Mind events together. He will be riding for the entire 24-hours, as he has done in the past two events, at History.

“This was the brainchild of our Councillor, Brad Bradford, who’s a huge cyclist,” said Mitze Mourinho, President of the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation of the fundraisers CRUSH COVID in 2020 and the first Ride for Mind in 2021.“It was his idea a few years ago to do something like this.”

For Bradford and the hospital, the negative impact on mental health caused by the pandemic is something they felt within their community.

“Certainly what we’ve been through together as a community, as a city, and as a country has been very challenging over the past 24 months,” said Bradford in a recent Beach Metro Community News story. “Obviously those impacts are felt on our mental health. And there’s a number of studies that are already showing us that one-in-four Canadians are struggling with mental illness, and that’s been increasing even from 2020.”

Along with in-person participants tonight and tomorrow at History, people will also be taking part virtually from around the world.

Some of the special guests will be joining in by livestream during Ride for Mind include a number of past and present Canadian Olympians.

Three time Olympic cycling medalist Curt Harnett, a member of the Order of Canada; Brianne Jenner and Jamie Lee Rattray, of the Canadian Women’s Hockey Team that won gold at this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing; and Adam Van Kouverden, an Olympic gold medal winner in kayak and the current MP for Milton, are among the Olympians taking part virtually.

In the first two years of the event, more than $675,000 was raised for Michael Garron Hospital.

For information on how you can support this year’s Ride for Mind, please go to https://mghf.akaraisin.com/ui/rideformind