Man, 53, charged with committing indecent act while on TTC bus in the Beach

A 53-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection with an investigation into alleged indecent acts on a TTC bus in the Beach area.

According to police, a man was on a bus near Queen Street East and Wineva Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 5. Police allege a man gazed at females on the bus while committing an indecent act on himself.

A similar incident allegedly happened on Oct. 3 near the intersection of Kingston Road and Main Street, police said.

In February, police had named a suspect in connection with the alleged incidents and asked for the public’s help in locating the man.

In a news release on Thursday, March 3, police said Yohannes Behre, 53, of Toronto, had been arrested and charged with commit an indecent act with intent to insult or offend; expose genitals to a person under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose; and four counts of breach of probation.

In a Feb. 9 news release, police also stated that they were concerned there may be other victims.

Investigators from 55 Division thanked members of the public for help in identifying and locating the suspect.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com