Police in 55 Division seek woman, 49, on charge of assault with a weapon

Mirela Zukobasic, 49, of Toronto is wanted on a charge of assault with a weapon, police said in a press release issued on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 2 on behalf of 55 Division.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman wanted on a charge of assault with a weapon.

Police did not release details of the alleged incident for which the woman is wanted or when and where it took place.

She is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with shoulder-length red hair and wears glasses.

Investigators are appealing to her to surrender to police.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, they are also urged to contact police at 416-808-5500, or to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com