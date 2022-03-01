Police seek help finding missing man, 77, last seen near Logan and Eastern avenues

Toronto police Service are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 77-year-old man.
Seaton Bentham, 77, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m., in the Eastern and Logan avenues area.
He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, with a slim build, and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey pants, grey and black jacket, and brown sandals.
Police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!