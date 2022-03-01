Police seek help finding missing man, 77, last seen near Logan and Eastern avenues

Seaton Bentham, 77, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m., in the Eastern and Logan avenues area. Toronto police are concerned for his safety and are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Toronto police Service are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 77-year-old man.

Seaton Bentham, 77, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m., in the Eastern and Logan avenues area.

He is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, with a slim build, and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey pants, grey and black jacket, and brown sandals.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com