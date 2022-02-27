Deja Views: Looking towards Kew Gardens in 1904

The above photo shows the south side of Queen Street East, just west of Lee Avenue, in 1904.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

This archival photograph at the top of this page was taken in 1904. The location is Queen Street East just west of Lee Avenue.

In the background, left of the frame, is Kew Gardens which was established in 1879.

At the time the above photo was taken, the Beaches Public Library was still 12 years away from being built. Kew Williams Cottage had been built two years prior, in 1902 and is the only house still standing in Kew Gardens park today. The cottage has always been my favourite house in the Beach.

Do you have an old photo of Kew Gardens you’d like to share?

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com