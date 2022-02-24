Public’s help sought locating missing man last seen in East York

Warren Dutton, 41, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 24 in the Broadview and Gowan avenues area. Police are concerned for his safety.

Toronto police Service are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 41-year-old man last seen earlier this morning in East York.

Warren Dutton, 41, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 24 in the Broadview and Gowan avenues area.

He is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, with a medium build, and short black balding hair.

He was last seen wearing a plain red sweater, grey pants and black dress shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com