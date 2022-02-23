Virtual meeting on development plans for Knox and Eastern avenues set for evening of Feb. 23

This artists conception shows the 12-storey mixed use building planned for the northwest corner of Eastern and Knox avenues. A virtual Community Consultation Meeting on the proposal is set for the evening of Feb. 23.

A virtual Community Consultation Meeting on development plans for the Eastern and Knox avenues area is set for the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The meeting will provide information on the proposal for 880-882 Eastern Ave. and 80 Knox Ave.

The proposal calls for a 12-storey, mixed-use residential building and stacked townhouses at the site.

The proposal’s architectural plans show that the ground floor will include more than 3,500 square feet of retail space, long-term bike parking, four live/work units, and six townhouse units located at the rear of the building.

The building is slated to have 157 residential units including one, two, and three-bedroom rental apartments.

The virtual community meeting takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. For information on attending, please go to

https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/get-involved/public-consultations/city-planning-consultations/