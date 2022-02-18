Beacher Ted Shea’s 100th birthday celebration set for Feb. 19

Beacher Ted Shea is set to celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday, Feb. 19. Photo: Submitted.

Ted Shea is looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday on Feb. 19.

Ted was the fourth of eight children and grew up on Curzon Street in Leslieville where he attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and then Riverdale Collegiate.

He met his wife-to-be, Audrey Kelly, while delivering groceries to her family’s home in Leslieville.

“It was love at first sight….she thought he was “soooo cute’. Well, his ‘cuteness’ paid off ! They were married for 71 years,” Ted’s daughter Caroline told Beach Metro Community News.

Ted served with the Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps in the Second World War. He joined up in February of 1942 and went on to become a Company Staff Sergeant at Camp Borden.

He and Audrey married in 1943 and they had their first child in 1944.

They moved to Leuty Avenue in the Beach in 1948 and remained there for 25 years. This is the home where they raised their four children, Michael, Caroline, John and Catherine.

They then moved to Wineva Avenue, south of Queen Street East and then moved again to a house at Kingston and Fallingbrook roads in 1980. They were members of St John’s Catholic Church parish, where their children attended. Through the church, they made several long term friendships.

The couple also volunteered at Meals on Wheels and the St Vincent De Paul Society.

“He is kind and respectful and had a good heart. He never talked negatively about anyone or gossiped. He remains that way,” said Caroline.

Ted retired from his job with Snap on Tools of Canada in 1988, and kept active playing tennis, swimming, biking and singing with the Invictones.

He and Audrey travelled to many countries togethere before she passed away in 2014. “They were each other’s best friend and soulmate,” said Caroline.

Ted now lives at Providence Healthcare.

He will celebrate his 100th birthday (with COVID safety mesures in place) with his four children and spouses, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.