Police seek public’s help finding missing girl, 16, last seen Wednesday night near Pape and Danforth

Police in 55 Division are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl (photo above) and a missing 50-year-old woman (inset photo).

Police issued two press releases earlier this morning asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl and a missing 50-year-old woman, both last seen in the East Toronto area.

There is no connection between the two missing persons and they are being looked into as separate and unrelated incidents.

The missing 16-year-old girl, Kheyl Flores, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 9:30 p.m. in the Pape and Danforth avenues area.

She is described as five-feet, three-inches tall, with a thin build, shoulder length dyed blonde hair, and brown eyes. There are no clothing descriptions available.

Police are concerned for her safety. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500.

Also, police announced this morning that they are also seeking the public’s help in finding Nina DiPasquale, 50. She was last seen on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 2:54 a.m., in the Logan and Gowan avenues area.

She is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, with a medium build, dyed long straight blonde hair, and brown eyes. There are no current clothing descriptions available.

Police are also concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

UPDATE: Police said that the missing 16-year-old girl was located at noon on Feb. 17.