East Toronto walk-in COVID-19 clinics set for number of locations of Feb. 16, 17 and 18

A number of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are slated to take place in East Toronto this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The clinics are put on by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners.

Clinics will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Thursday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 17, at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, 45 Overlea Blvd.; Shoppers World Danforth, 3003 Danforth Ave.; Gerrard Square Shopping Centre, 1000 Gerrard St. E.; and Eglinton Square Shopping Centre, 1 Eglinton Square.

Other walk-in clinics slated for Feb. 16 will take place at Holy Cross Catholic School, 299A Donlands Ave. (3:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.); and Thorncliffe Park Public School, 80 Thorncliffe Park Dr. (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.).

Other walk-in clinics on Feb. 17 will take place at Roden Public School, 151 Hiawatha Rd.; and George Webster Elementary School, 50 Chapman Ave. Both the Roden and George Webster clinics will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Feb. 18, other walk-in clinics are set for St. Brigid Catholic School, 55 Woodmount Ave.; and Queen Alexandra Middle School, 181 Broadview Ave. Both the St. Brigid and Queen Alexandra clinics will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinics at the Thornclifffe Park Community Hub will be open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Feb.16, 17 and 18, and can accept walk-ins at a rate of 50 an hour. The clinic can be accessed through Entrance 6 of the East York Town Centre.

For first and second vaccine shots at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub walk-in clinics, eligibility is for those age 5 or older who live or go to school in any M postal code. Walk-ins eligible for third (booster) shots at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in any M postal code.

The walk-in clinics on Feb. 16, 17 and 18 at Shoppers World, Gerrard Square and Eglinton Square will be open both days from 10:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those eligible for first and second doses at these clinics must be 12 years or older and live or go to school in an M postal code. Walk-ins eligible for third (booster) shots must be 18 years or older and live or go to school in an M postal code.

The eligibility requirements for the school walk-in clinics are the same as for the clinics at Thorncliffe Park Community Hub

If you plan on attending one of the walk-in clinics, you are asked to bring the following:

For ages 12 and older, a health card is not required if you do not have one. You can bring an ID or document with your name, like a driver’s license, passport, utility bill, pay stub, student ID or report card. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get you vaccinated. Physicians and nurses will be onsite to answer your questions about the vaccine.

For children ages 5 to 11, parents and/or guardians are asked to please bring your child’s health card if they have one. If your child does not have a health card, you can bring an ID or document with their name and date of birth, like a passport, birth certificate, landing paper, school data form or yellow immunization card. You can also bring a letter from your school, medical provider or faith leader that confirms the child’s name, date of birth and address. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get your child vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto

For more information on booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccination shots being presented by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to at https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-book-appointment-east-toronto

Appointments can also be made through the Province of Ontario’s vaccination booking website at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/