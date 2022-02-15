Police seek help finding missing man, 60, last seen Saturday morning in East York

Toronto police are asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 60-year-old man last seen in East York earlier this week.
Travis Wilson, 60, is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall with a slim build. He has short black hair and a goatee. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket, green t-shirt, blue jeans, green shoes and black thin winter gloves.
Wilson was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 11:30 a.m., in the area of Mortimer and Coxwell avenues.
Police said Wilson has a brain injury and they are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
