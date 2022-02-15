Police seek help finding missing man, 60, last seen Saturday morning in East York

Police are concerned for the safety of missing man Travis Wilson, 60, who was last seen in the Coxwell and Mortimer avenues area on the morning of Feb. 12.

Toronto police are asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 60-year-old man last seen in East York earlier this week.

Travis Wilson, 60, is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall with a slim build. He has short black hair and a goatee. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket, green t-shirt, blue jeans, green shoes and black thin winter gloves.

Wilson was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 11:30 a.m., in the area of Mortimer and Coxwell avenues.

Police said Wilson has a brain injury and they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com