McBain notches goal and assist for Canada as men’s hockey team advances into quarterfinals

Beacher Jack McBain, a Malvern Collegiate Institute grad, is a member of the Canadian Men's Hockey Team competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics. In this photo he is seen while playing for the Boston College Eagles. Photo by Boston College Athletics Department.

By JESSE GAULT

Beacher Jack McBain notched a goal and an assist to help the Canadian Men’s Hockey Team beat China 7-2 at the Beijing Winter Olympics earlier today.

The victory in the qualifying game which was played on Feb. 15 advances Canada into the quarterfinals where they meet Sweden on Feb. 16.

McBain was getting quick shifts sporadically throughout the game, playing good hockey, supporting his own defenders in Canada’s zone while pressuring China’s defenders in the opponents’ end.

As the game neared its end, McBain, at the side of China’s net, passed the puck to his teammate near the dot who passed to Eric Staal at the point. Team captain Staal shot and scored Canada’s six goal, which meant an assist for McBain and his first point in the Olympic tournament.

Moments later, McBain was again to the side of China’s net. This time he stepped out front, swung at a rebound, and buried the puck for his own goal to make it 7-2 for Canada. The game ended a short while later.

McBain has not taken a penalty in the Olympic tournament. He has been playing hard throughout the tournament and today’s success should see his confidence strengthened.

Today’s game was a physical affair with a Chinese player hitting a Canadian player by the back of his head into the boards and a Canadian player elbowing a Chinese player’s head.

Wednesday’s quarterfinal game against Sweden begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The winner of the game will advance to the tourney’s semifinals and be in the hunt for a medal.