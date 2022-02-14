Police issue warning about man who approached young person asking personal questions, wanting to take photos

Police are warning East Toronto residents about a suspicious incident in which a young person was approached by a man who wanted to take photographs of them.
Police said the young person was approached at approximately 1 p.m. in the area of Donlands Avenue and Milverton Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 10.
According to police, the man approached the youth asking personal questions and asking to take photographs.
Police said the man is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, wearing black pants and a black winter jacket.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
