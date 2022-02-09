Man facing charges including impaired operation causing death in connection with fatal motorcycle crash on the DVP last year

Toronto police said a 41-year-old man is facing a number of charges including impaired operation causing death in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash on the Don Valley Parkway near Don Mills Road on the night of May 31, 2021.

A 41-year-old man is facing a number of charges including impaired operation causing death in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash on the Don Valley Parkway near Don Mills Road last year.

According to police, several motorcycles were allegedly observed heading south on the Don Valley Parkway at a high rate of speed at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

One of the motorcycles, a 2016 black Suzuki, struck a metal barrier and another motorcycle, a 2009 red Honda, also became involved in the collision, police said in a press release issued on Feb. 8 announcing the charges.

A 39-year-old woman died as a result of the crash. A 35-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and a 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

For an earlier Beach Metro Community News story on this crash and community concerns regarding speeding on the Don Valley Parkway, please see: https://beachmetro.com/2021/06/07/man-24-suffers-life-threatening-injuries-after-second-serious-motorcyle-crash-on-don-valley-parkway-in-a-week/

Police said that on Feb. 8, a man turned himself in to police in connection with the incident.

Novel Yashaev, 41, of Toronto, has been charged with impaired operation causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and operation of a vehicle while prohibited.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Toronto police Traffic Services at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com