Man faces fraud charges for allegedly failing to do roof and siding repairs after deposits collected

A 36-year-old man is facing fraud charges in connection with roofing and siding work that was allegedly not done after deposits were paid.

Police in 55 Division announced the arrest of the man in a press release on Feb. 8.

According to police, a man operating a business called Eco Exterior allegedly provided people with quotes for roofing and siding work. A man collected deposits for the work but allegedly did not return to the homes to do the agreed upon work, police said.

The alleged incidents took place between June and August of 2021, police said.

Ryan Swartzman, 36, of Toronto, is charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear at the College Park Courthouse, on Thursday, March 31.

Police are requesting anyone who believes they were victimized in relation to this case to contact the investigator via email at 10696@tps.ca

Anyone with more information should contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com