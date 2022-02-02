Police seek woman in alleged theft of baby stroller from daycare near Jones and Boultbee avenues

Toronto police have released this image of a "woman of interest" in connection with the alleged theft of a baby stroller last month.

Toronto police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a baby stroller from a daycare in the area of Jones and Boultbee avenues.

Police have released security camera photos of a “woman of interest” in the investigation. She can be seen wearing a pink toque, pink sweater, black jacket, black gloves, blue jeans and brown boots.

In a press release issued on the morning of Feb. 2 as part of 55 Division’s Wanted Wednesday initiative, police said they received a report about the incident on Monday, Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m.

The stroller has two spots for children and is of the Bugaboo brand.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com