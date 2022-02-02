Police seek woman in alleged theft of baby stroller from daycare near Jones and Boultbee avenues

Toronto police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a baby stroller from a daycare in the area of Jones and Boultbee avenues.
Police have released security camera photos of a “woman of interest” in the investigation. She can be seen wearing a pink toque, pink sweater, black jacket, black gloves, blue jeans and brown boots.
In a press release issued on the morning of Feb. 2 as part of 55 Division’s Wanted Wednesday initiative, police said they received a report about the incident on Monday, Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m.
The stroller has two spots for children and is of the Bugaboo brand.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.