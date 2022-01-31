Residents invited to take part in upcoming 2022 City Budget – East End Consultation virtual meeting

Councillors Brad Bradford, Paula Fletcher and Gary Crawford will be hosting a virtual Town Hall Meeting on the evening of Feb. 8 for residents to discuss and learn more about the 2022 City of Toronto budget.

The 2022 City Budget – East End Consultation virtual meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Crawford, who is the councillor for Scarborough Southwest is also Chair of the city’s Budget Committee. Bradford and Fletcher are councillors for Beaches-East York and Toronto-Danforth respectively.

Guest at the Feb. 8 meeting will be Toronto’s Executive Director of Finance Stephen Conforti

The topics that will be discussed at the meeting will include investments in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the maintenance and continued support of city services.

Those wishing to find more information about the meeting, including how to take part, can do so by visiting Councillor Bradford’s website at https://www.bradbradford.ca/2022-budget/