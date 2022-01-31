Residents invited to take part in upcoming 2022 City Budget – East End Consultation virtual meeting

Councillors Brad Bradford, Paula Fletcher and Gary Crawford will be hosting a virtual Town Hall Meeting for residents to discuss and learn more about the 2022 City of Toronto budget.
The 2022 City Budget – East End Consultation virtual meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
Crawford, who is the councillor for Scarborough Southwest is also Chair of the city’s Budget Committee. Bradford and Fletcher are councillors for Beaches-East York and Toronto-Danforth respectively.
Guest at the Feb. 8 meeting will be Toronto’s Executive Director of Finance Stephen Conforti
The topics that will be discussed at the meeting will include investments in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the maintenance and continued support of city services.
Those wishing to find more information about the meeting, including how to take part, can do so by visiting Councillor Bradford’s website at https://www.bradbradford.ca/2022-budget/
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.