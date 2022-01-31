Man, 40, arrested in connection with alleged crimes in Leslieville area last week

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with alleged crimes in the Leslieville area last week.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged crimes in the Leslieville area.

Toronto police alleged that between Jan. 23 and Jan. 26, a number of crimes took place in Leslieville.

On Jan. 28, police released a photo and name of a suspect in connection with the alleged incidents and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Gerard Silas Purcell, 40, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 30, and charged with attempted breaking and entering at house, assault, theft under $5,000, mischief, and four counts of breach of probation, police said in a press release on the morning of Jan. 31.