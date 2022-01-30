Deja Views: A Greenwood racetrack grandstand memory

This photo from the late 1980s shows the grandstand of Greenwood racetrack. Inset photo shows the present view looking north from Lake Shore Boulevard East.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

After his wife passed, John Leslie Harrison moved to the Beaches Lions Centennial Apartments on Norway Avenue. He would regularly walk up to three kilometres a day, often with a camera in tow.

The photograph above was taken in the late 1980s, and is looking north from Lake Shore Boulevard East to the old Greenwood Raceway grandstand.

In the photo from the present, the new street you see in the middle of the frame is called Winners Circle.

Thank you Laura Harrison for sharing your dad’s photos with our readers.

Do you have any old photos of the racetrack you’d like to share? Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com