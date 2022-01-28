Community Centre 55, city to host virtual information meeting for local seniors and caregivers

Community Centre 55 and the City of Toronto are holding a virtual meeting on the afternoon of Feb. 3 on a range of issues of importance to local seniors and their caregivers.

Community Centre 55 and the City of Toronto are holding a virtual meeting next week covering a wide range of important and useful information for local seniors and their caregivers.

On Thursday, Feb. 3, the online meeting will be held from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

It will help inform seniors and their caregivers of the programs and services provided by Community Centre 55 that they are eligible for and have access to.

Topics will include dental care for lower income seniors, food access programs, and caregiver support among others.

Community Centre 55 is located at 97 Main St. (although their office is currently closed due to COVID-19 regulation), provides many services for seniors, children, and other members of the community.

“We have a huge range of programming,” said Volunteers and Special Events Coordinator Jade Maitland. “We have licensed childcare with multiple sites, we offer programming for seniors, and we do community special events.

Some of these events include graffiti removal, a tax clinic, and the Share a Christmas program that provides food and toys for community members in need.

Another important topic to be featured at the online meeting is the HomeShare program, in which seniors with a spare bedroom can provide post-secondary students with housing in exchange for affordable rent, assistance around the house, and companionship.

“This HomeShare program that’s being offered through the city is a huge relief for seniors that want to have some options to stay in their home,” said Maitland.

The online meeting is free to join and all are welcome.

The event link for Feb. 3 is here or you can also join by phone at 647-374-4685.

To join the online Zoom meeting go to https://zoom.us/j/99502268781?pwd=NHFxMjRYWW1Ua2RNdFAvMGQzcmRqUT09#success