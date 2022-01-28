Beach United Church’s Breaking Bread fundraiser features catered dinner and virtual tour of Spain

Beach United Church will be hosting a virtual fundraiser in support of its food outreach programs on the evening of Friday, Feb. 4.

The Breaking Bread Together – Experience Spain! event is set to begin online at 6 p.m.

Participants are invited to take part in a catered three-course meal and wine-pairing event highlighting the cuisines and wines of Spain, along with a virtual tour.

The virtual tour and wine-tasting portion of the evening will feature a tour of Alegra and Tinedo wineries with winemaker Ruth de Andres.

The three-course dinner and wines will be provided in advance to participants by Corbin Catering. The food and wines will explore the Spanish regions of Ribeiro, Del Duero and La Mancha.

The event includes the three-course dinner for two, three bottles of wine and the virtual tour for a cost of $160, which helps raise funds for church food outreach programs in the community.

For more information on Breaking Bread Together – Experience Spain!, and how you can participate, please go to https://beachunitedchurch.com and click on the Breaking Bread poster.

Ticket information can be found at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/breaking-bread-together-spain-tickets-155956890257