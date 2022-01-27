Boy, 13, charged in shooting death of teen in East York also charged in connection with armed robbery at pharmacy

By JESSE GAULT
The 13-year-old boy charged in the killing of a 15-year-old boy in East York last week has been arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a pharmacy near Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue the day before the fatal shooting.
The robbery occurred on Tuesday Jan. 18 and the fatal shooting took place late on the night of Jan. 19.
According to a report by CP24, police have confirmed that it is the same 13-year-old boy facing charges in connection with both incidents
Toronto police said in a press release on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 26, that they had arrested and charged a 13-year-old boy earlier this week in connection with the armed robbery at the East York pharmacy on Jan. 18.
According to police, a male produced a handgun while in the pharmacy and stole narcotics.
He was charged on Jan. 24 with armed robbery, disguise with intent and possession of property over $5,000.
Both the victim of the shooting and the accused cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.