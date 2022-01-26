Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics set for Jan. 26, 27 and 28 at number of East Toronto locations

Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will be holding eight walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the next two days -- Wednesday, Jan. 26, Thursday, Jan. 27, and Friday, Jan. 28.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled for a number of East Toronto locations over the next few days.

The clinics are organized by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners and will be taking place on Wednesday, Jan. 26, Thursday, Jan. 27, and Friday, Jan. 28.

On all three of those days, walk-ins be accepted at the vaccination clinic taking place at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, 45 Overlea Blvd. This clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, and can accept walk-ins at a rate of 50 an hour. The clinic can be accessed through Entrance 6 of the East York Town Centre.

For first and second vaccine shots at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub walk-in clinics, eligibility is for those age 5 or older who live or go to school in any M postal code. Walk-ins eligible for third (booster) shots at the Thorncliffe Park Community Hub must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in any M postal code.

Other walk-in clinics this week are planned to take place at a number of local schools.

On Jan. 26, walk-in clinics will take place at William Burgess Elementary School, 100 Torrens Ave.; and Birch Cliff Public School, 1650 Kingston Rd. Both these clinics take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will have 150 adult doses and 50 child doses available.

On Jan. 27, walk-in clinics will take place at Secord Elementary School, 101 Barrington Ave.; and Crescent Town Elementary School, 4 Massey Sq. Both these clinics take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will have 150 adult doses and 50 child doses available.

On Jan. 28, walk-in clinics will take place at St. Dunstan Catholic School, 14 Pharmacy Ave.; and Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, 3176 St. Clair Ave. E. Both these clinics take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will have 150 adult doses and 50 child doses available.

There are specific eligibility requirements for the school clinics based on location and postal codes of people seeking shots.

All of the school walk-in clinics are for individuals age 5 or older who live anywhere in the city and are seeking either a first or second vaccine shot.

However, eligibility for those seeking a booster (third) shot is much more limited and depends on the postal code you reside in. Please check the eligibility requirements for each school clinic carefully.

For the Jan. 26 walk-in clinic at William Burgess school, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M4C, M4J or M4K postal codes.

For the Jan. 26 walk-in clinic at Birch Cliff Public School, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1L, M1N or or M4E postal codes.

For the Jan. 27 walk-in clinic at Secord school, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1L, M1N, M4C or M4J postal codes.

For the Jan. 27 walk-in clinic at Crescent Town Elementary School, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M3C, M4B, M4C or M4H postal codes.

For the Jan. 28 walk-in clinic at St. Dunstan school, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1K, M1L, M1N or M4C postal codes.

For the Jan. 28 walk-in clinic at Our Lady of Fatima school, those eligible for booster shots at this clinic must be 18 years of age or older and live or go to school in the M1K, M1L, M4B or M4C postal codes.

If you plan on attending one of the scheduled walk-in clinics this week, you are asked to bring the following:

For ages 12 and older, a health card is not required if you do not have one. You can bring an ID or document with your name, like a driver’s license, passport, utility bill, pay stub, student ID or report card. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get you vaccinated. Physicians and nurses will be onsite to answer your questions about the vaccine.

For children ages 5 to 11, parents and/or guardians are asked to please bring your child’s health card if they have one. If your child does not have a health card, you can bring an ID or document with their name and date of birth, like a passport, birth certificate, landing paper, school data form or yellow immunization card. You can also bring a letter from your school, medical provider or faith leader that confirms the child’s name, date of birth and address. Even if you do not have these documents, you are encouraged you to attend one of these clinics. The Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners team members will do their best to help get your child vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto

For more information on booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccination shots being presented by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to at https://tehn.ca/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-book-appointment-east-toronto

Appointments can also be made through the Province of Ontario’s vaccination booking website at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/