Public’s help sought locating missing man, 67, last seen near Woodbine and Gerrard

Irvin Mihaly, 67, was last seen on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 22, in the Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 67-year-old man.

Irvin Mihaly was last seen on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 22, in the Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

He is described as five-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 300 pounds., with a heavy build, long grey hair, and a grey beard. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 5k5 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com