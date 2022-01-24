Nominations sought for East York’s Agnes Macphail Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Agnes Macphail Award in East York. Deadline for nominations is Jan. 28, 2022 at midnight.

The annual award honours an individual or individuals from the East York community who exemplify the causes that Agnes Macphail championed in her long and distinguished career.

Deadline to submit nominations is midnight on Friday, Jan. 28.

Macphail (1890 – 1954) was the first woman elected to the Canadian House of Commons (1921) and the first in the Ontario Legislature (1943).

During her years in political office, which included representing the East York area provincially, Macphail focussed on issues of equality rights and social justice.

Nominees for the Agnes Macphail Award must be residents of the former Borough of East York. They must also be an outstanding volunteer leader in community life in areas including, but not limited to: women’s rights, fairness to seniors, criminal justice and penal reform, international peace and disarmament and to adequate housing, health care and education.

Nominations can be sent by mail to the Agnes Macphail Recognition Committee, c/o Strategic Protocol & External Relations, City Hall, 100 Queen Street West, 12th Floor, West Tower, Toronto, ON M5H 2N2 or by email to agnesmacphailaward@toronto.ca

For more information on how to nominate, or to download a nomination form, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/9034-2022-Nomination-Form-.pdf