Two people injured in three-alarm fire at Warden Avenue and Danforth Road auto repair shop

A three-alarm fire took place late on the night of Saturday, Jan. 22, at this auto repair business on the southwest corner of Danforth Road and Warden Avenue. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment after a fire at southwest Scarborough auto repair business late on the night of Saturday, Jan. 22.

Firefighters were called to the auto shop on the southwest corner of Warden Avenue and Danforth Road at 10:58 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived two people were located with injuries. One was taken to hospital for treatment and the other was attended to at the scene.

Flames could be seen from more than a block away and thick smoke covered the area. The three-alarm fire required more than 14 fire vehicles at the scene.

An adjacent house was also damaged due to its exposure to the auto shop fire, Toronto Fire Services said.

On Sunday, morning the interior garages of the auto shop were burned out and at least two badly burned vehicles could be seen in the parking lot.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.