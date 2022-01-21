Woman, two men face numerous charges after string of armed robberies in East York

Toronto police have arrested two men and a woman in connection with six retail robberies in the East York area between December of 2020 and last Thursday, Jan. 13.

According to police, officers responded to six retail robberies in East York between Dec. 15, 2020 and Jan. 13, 2022.

At each robbery, police alleged at least one person would enter a retail premise and approach the checkout counter while the others waited nearby. The suspect in the store would produce a handgun and make a demand for cash, police alleged, and then the suspects would take cash and flee the area on foot.

Last Thursday, Jan. 13, officers from 55 Division quickly responded to a call for a robbery and located and arrested three suspects. Police allege a firearm was also located in the area after the arrests.

Anthony Dorsey, 41, of no fixed address, is charged with robbery, three counts of robbery with a firearm, four counts of disguise with intent, two counts of pointing a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and 11 counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

Michael Short, 32, of New Brunswick, is charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon,

Jaime Anne Bennett, 41, of Toronto, is charged with robbery, three counts of robbery with a firearm, four counts of disguise with intent, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com